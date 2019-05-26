ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A video features a man holding a gator by its neck and using its teeth in an effort to shotgun a can of Michelob Ultra.

In the background, Lynyrd Skynyrd blasts from the speaker.

The story has "Florida man" written all over it, although Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials tell 10News the incident actually happened in Louisiana -- where it has been reported to law enforcement. Orlando Weekly was first to raise questions about the video's origin.

After shotgunning the beer, the man tosses the alligator into the water while a "hell yeah" is heard off camera.

The Orlando Weekly reported the Instagram account that featured the video went private; but this is the internet, after all, and the video since has been distributed elsewhere.

FWC continues to encourage people to report potential wildlife violations to the Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-3922.

Watch: Man uses gator's teeth to shotgun a beer

Comments on the video range from people liking the man's actions to animal abuse while others say it all was in good fun.

RELATED: Lawyer who forced raccoon off boat faces back-to-back investigations

What other people are reading right now:

►Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.