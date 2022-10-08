Anybody lose a snake? Officers find python in Cibolo neighborhood

Cibolo and Schertz police officers secured a python that was under a vehicle in the Falcon Ridge Subdivision on Kitty Hawk Run near Pilot Point.

CIBOLO, Texas — Have you or someone you know lost a gigantic snake?

The snake, which is not venomous, looks like it could be 10 feet or longer.

Anyone who knows where this dude slithered away from is asked 210-863-9372 or 210-659-4851.

