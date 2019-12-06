Start your day off right by browsing through fluffy felines near you! There are dozens of kittens up for adoption right here in San Antonio.

Hoodline partnered with Petfinder, an online adoption site that lists “more than 315,000 adoptable pets from nearly 14,000 animal shelters and rescue groups' to bring you this roundup of kittens near you.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Taurus is a male domestic shorthair and Maine coon kitten staying at SNIPSA Inc.

Taurus will get along great with your other cats, dogs and kids. He has all his shots. He is already house-trained.

From Taurus' current caretaker:

Easily won over by belly rubs and head scratches, it does not take much to build a lasting bond with Taurus. As soon as you walk in the room, this beauty is meowing at your feet, waiting to be picked up and cuddled. Pull out a toy or even a ripped sheet of newspaper and he is playing nonstop. If you have always wanted that fearless, fun-loving, and snuggly kitten, you need to meet Taurus!

Pisces is a female domestic shorthair and Maine coon kitten currently residing at SNIPSA Inc.

Pisces loves dogs, cats and children. Have no fear: She's already house-trained. She has been vaccinated.

Here's what Pisces' friends at SNIPSA Inc. think of her:

Picatso is a male domestic shorthair kitten being kept at SNIPSA Inc.

Picatso is the life of the party, and he'll get along great with other cats, dogs and children. No need to worry: He's already house-trained. He's already vaccinated.

Here's what Picatso's friends at SNIPSA Inc. think of him:

Piscato loves to just lounge around the house perched on top of the couch or the highest point watching everything go on. And if you plop yourself down on the couch next to him — be ready for that loud purr as he is so excited to be by your side. This cutie will end up in your lap before you even realized he moved and would love some soft cuddles!

Paw Revere is an adorable male domestic shorthair kitten currently residing at SNIPSA Inc.

Paw Revere will get along great with your children, cats or dogs. He's already house-trained. Paw Revere is vaccinated.

Paw Revere's current caretakers say:

Always entertaining, this curious kitten will get into everything if you let him! He loves to scope out every room and everything is a fun toy! Whether it’s a loose shoelace on the bedroom floor or an empty coffee mug on the kitchen counter — this kitten will have a fun time with it! Paw Revere is a well socialized kitten and can’t wait to find his very own home! Is it with you?

Toby is a lovable male domestic shorthair kitten staying at SNIPSA Inc.

Toby plays well with others, and he gets along well with dogs, cats and children. He's already vaccinated. Good news: He has already house-trained.

Toby's current caretakers say:

Stewie is an adorable male domestic shorthair kitten in the care of San Antonio Pets Alive!

He is already vaccinated.

From Stewie's current caretaker:

Disco is a winsome female domestic shorthair kitten currently housed at San Antonio Pets Alive!

Disco is vaccinated.

From Disco:

