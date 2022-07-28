Hershey Volunteer Fire Company helps rescue kitten stuck in wall

The volunteer fire company was able to safely reunite the kitten with its owner.

HERSHEY, Pa. — A kitten is safe with some assistance from the Hershey Volunteer Fire Company.

According to a post on the department's Facebook page, on July 28 around 10:30 a.m., they responded to a request with assistance in freeing a kitten from behind the wall of a home near it's chimney.

The fire department stated in the post, "We’re happy to report that everything worked out 'purrfectly' and we able to reunite the kitten with the owner."

All of the commenters thanked the department, while another said, "purrfect job."