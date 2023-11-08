K-9 officer Argo retires after seven years of service to New Braunfels community

His handler, Cody Bianchi, also recently retired from the NBPD.

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — A New Braunfels Police Department (NBPD) K-9 hung up his leash after serving the community for seven years.

K-9 officer Ago and his handler Cody Bianchi both recently retired.

The NBPD honored the K-9 with a monument located at the New Braunfels PD Headquarters on W San Antonio Street.

Join us in giving a round of ap-PAWS to K-9 Argo and wish him a happy retirement!

