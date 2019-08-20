SAN ANTONIO — With just a week to go to qualify for a coveted spot in the next Democratic presidential debate, Julian Castro made a stop in his hometown Monday night.

The former San Antonio mayor brought his children along for this campaign visit to the Animal Defense League of Texas’ facility.

Castro got a tour of the 12-acre facility by the executive director, Joel McLellan.

Also on the agenda: Unveiling a new policy to protect animals and wildlife.

“Animals are really considered members of the family,” Castro said. “Animals also give us comfort. After a long day, they inspire us with their natural beauty.”

The policy is called PAW, an acronym that stands for Protecting Animals and Wildlife Plan. “I don't know of another presidential candidate that has ever released this kind of plan,” Castro said.

The plan involves putting an end to killing sheltered dogs and cats, proposing a $40 million grant that would allocate federal funds to local rescues and shelters to help with housing, as well as spay and neutering services.

The policy would also make animal abuse a federal crime and create harsher penalties for unlawful breeding operations. “I also believe that we should hold animal abusers and puppy mills accountable,” Castro said.

The second part of the plan includes protecting wildlife by strengthening the Endangered Species Act. Castro took the opportunity to blast President Trump’s policies.

“This administration's response was to weaken the Endangered Species Act, the landmark conservation law that saved the bald eagle, the humpback whale, the grizzly bear, the spotted owl and many more,” Castro said.

RELATED: Julián Castro in new ad to President Trump: 'You stoked the fire of racists'

RELATED: Reaction to Rep. Joaquin Castro's tweet about SA Trump donors continues

RELATED: Congressman Joaquin Castro tweets list of major San Antonio Trump donors

Castro also aims to protect endangered species by cracking down on trophy hunting animals, like elephants and lions.

“My hope is that my children and your children and generations to come will grow up being able to approach and appreciate the same majesty of the animal world around us,” Castro said.

To learn more about the other aspects of Castro’s PAW policy, follow this link.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Man accused of stabbing dog with knife, breaking its teeth with pliers

Boerne dog owner warning others after losing her pet to deadly algae

Local veterinarian warns of rising number of flea-borne typhus