TEXAS, USA — Being emotionally interactive with each other may be important, but one Japanese aquarium is reminding the public that it is also important to stay interactive with the eels.

These delicate and strong vigilant creatures crave human interaction.

Without this interaction, these beautiful creatures can easily forget about humans, which makes it hard for the breeding staff to know if they are doing okay.

So the By Orix Aquarium has decided to put on the Face Show Festival, for those who would love to see these exotic animals online.

The festival will be held from May 3 - 5 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Tokyo time.

If you are interested in seeing these beautiful creatures in their habitat, then click here for more information.