Invasive species from Down Under washes up on Texas beach

PADRE ISLAND, Texas — A huge jellyfish species that is native to Australia was spotted in Texas.

This is the Australian Spotted Jellyfish and it washed up on a beach on Padre Island. According to the Padre Island National Seashore officials, it is also known as the brown jellyfish or white-spotted jellyfish and is native to the Western Pacific.

These jellyfish are clear or brown-tinted and are usually the size of a beach ball. The jellyfish travel in large groups and can be up to 20 inches long.

Luckily, their venom is mild so they’re not really a hazard to people.

Officials said their venom is so weak they can’t use it to stun prey. The jellyfish are filter feeders that eat tiny microorganisms called zooplankton.

However, in great numbers, the jellyfish can consume large quantities of zooplankton, making it hard for local marine wildlife to find food.