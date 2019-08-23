SAN ANTONIO — Two dogs down on their luck are getting a second chance and, possibly, a forever home together.

Gabe is a 7-month-old German Shepard. Banjo is a 5-month-old German Shepard mix. Both puppies ended up at the San Antonio Humane Society a couple months ago with five broken legs between them. Gabe was transferred from the city shelter and Banjo was brought in as a stray.

Felicia Niño is the public relations manager at the San Antonio Humane Society. She said both dogs were more than likely hit by cars. "With Gabe, we had to do two surgeries to fix his three legs. Then with Banjo, we had to do one to fix his two legs," she said.

Gabe and Banjo were placed in the same kennel to recover and became fast friends. The pair bonded, giving each other the confidence to trust their caretakers and learn a few tricks.

"They're very, very attached," Niño said. "We call them best friends."

Niño said the puppies are smart, friendly and very energetic.

"A little scar here and there, but other than that, they act like totally normal puppies," Niño said. "Banjo, it's funny, he'll just run after Gabe."

Gabe and Banjo are ready to be adopted. Even though they didn't come in together, Niño said they're a package deal.

"When someone takes them out separately, the other one is looking for their friend," Niño said. "So we would love for them to go home together and live their lives together. That would be wonderful."

Gabe is an ambassador pet, which means his is adoption fee covers Banjo's adoption fee and also helps offset the growing cost of other pets who have been at the shelter a long time.

If you'd like to meet Gabe and Banjo, the shelter is open seven days a week from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

To make a donation or look a the full list of adoptable pets, visit the San Antonio Humane Society website.

