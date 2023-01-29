Injured dog found wandering through neighborhood, obvious victim of abuse

Odin is covered with deep scars and has injuries to his face, neck, eyes, and legs. He's only two years old.

SAN ANTONIO — An injured dog was recently seen wandering through a San Antonio neighborhood, an obvious victim of abuse with wounds all over his body.

The two-year-old dog, now named Odin, was found by Pamela, a foster for San Antonio Pets Alive! (SAPA!), thanks to social media posts. She brought him to SAPA! Medical Center for medical treatment.

Odin is covered with deep scars and has injuries to his face, neck, eyes, and legs. Pamela said he was tired, worn out, beaten, and sad.

She wrote, "the first night Odin arrived at my house, he was afraid. He just laid there and didn't want to eat or drink."

Odin was accessed by the SAPA! Medical team, his wounds were cleaned, and was he prescribed pain medication, antibiotics, and eye drops.

His care and medicines are estimated to cost more than $250. SAPA! hopes you will consider making a gift to help cover his medical treatment, as well as other animals in their care.

Odin is now enjoying his foster home with his two foster siblings. His wounds are cleaned twice a day and he is being monitored closely, to make sure there are no signs of infection. Pamela says he is a sweet, gentle, and loving pup and is learning to trust again.

Without your support, dogs like Odin would not have a fighting chance.

SAPA! thanks you for your helping them care for the ones that need us the most.

*WARNING: Images may be graphic to some

SAPA!'s fosters are the most dedicated individuals I know. They not only help the animals currently in our care, but... Posted by San Antonio Pets Alive on Thursday, January 26, 2023

