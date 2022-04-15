Injured alligator recovers at Amos Rehabilitation Keep after being found near Matagorda Island

It is currently being treated for injuries to its right eye and malnourishment and may have infections and pneumonia.

PORT ARANSAS, Texas — A stranded alligator was found near Matagorda Island, north of Port Aransas.

According to Jace Tunnell, reserve director at the University of Texas Marine Science Institute, it is currently being treated at Amos Rehabilitation Keep, or ARK, for injuries to its right eye and malnourishment. Marine experts said the location they found it at is highly unusual for a fresh water alligator.

“This alligator had been in the same place for about five days," Tunnell said. "And so, it wasn’t looking good, it had a damaged eye, it was skinny. So, we thought we’d go out, rescue it, bring it back and see if we can get it better.”

Tunnell said the ARK needed to get a special permit to provide treatment since it needs to be there for so long. Dr. Shayna Whitaker, an ARK veterinarian, said it is not unheard of to see alligators around there, but this instance is unusual.

“We do have a couple that are up here in Port Aransas," Whitaker said. "But it’s my understanding that they usually get washed out from other places. A storm will come through and then they’ll get washed out. But it was super unusual from him to be in salt water on the beach. He shouldn’t have been there.”

The alligator was found during a beach survey for nesting sea turtles. After Tunnell noticed his injuries and lack of movement, the team decided it was time to take him back for treatment.

“It takes three or four people to catch him," Whitaker said. "It takes somebody who went out to the beach to find him. I have a great set of rehabbers here who work with us.”

To grab him safely, they had to cover his head, jump on his back and tape the snout. Tunnell said it is easier said than done, but found inspiration online.

“I actually watched a YouTube video the day before," Tunnell said. "And it was a 10-year-old trying to catch a two-footer, and so I thought how hard could it be?”

The alligator is currently being rehabbed in a small tub with running fresh water. He will move to a new home after further testing.

“Very soon he’s going to be moved to a much bigger enclosure," Whitaker said. "Hopefully we’re going to be able to do that today. Today’s a day for his treatment, so he’ll get some antibiotics and things today and hopefully get him moved to a big pond.”

A check-up revealed the alligator might have some infections and pneumonia. They expect him to be fully recovered after about a month.

“That’s kind of what the ultimate goal is," Tunnell said. "To be able to release these animals. And so, once that happens, that’s what we’re doing this for.”

