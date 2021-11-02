How to adopt a furry friend for a discount this Valentine's Day weekend

SAN ANTONIO — If you're looking for your fur-ever friend, you might want to take advantage of The City of San Antonio's Animal Care Services' "Shelter Sweethearts" adopt-a-thon.
The event is taking place Friday, Feb. 12 through Sunday, Feb. 14 at the shelter on 4710 State Highway 151.
There will be reduced $50 adoption fees for dogs, as well as $15 reduced adoption fees for cats. ACS says each adopted pet will go home vaccinated, sterilized, microchipped and licensed.
If you like to adopt, click here to make an appointment.
Related links on KENS 5: