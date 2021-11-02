How to adopt a furry friend for a discount this Valentine's Day weekend

There will be reduced $50 adoption fees for dogs, as well as $15 reduced adoption fees for cats.

SAN ANTONIO — If you're looking for your fur-ever friend, you might want to take advantage of The City of San Antonio's Animal Care Services' "Shelter Sweethearts" adopt-a-thon.

The event is taking place Friday, Feb. 12 through Sunday, Feb. 14 at the shelter on 4710 State Highway 151.

There will be reduced $50 adoption fees for dogs, as well as $15 reduced adoption fees for cats. ACS says each adopted pet will go home vaccinated, sterilized, microchipped and licensed.

If you like to adopt, click here to make an appointment.