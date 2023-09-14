Houston SPCA rescues cat from car engine with burnt, torn ear

"Despite his challenges, Van Gogh's indomitable spirit continues to shine brightly," SPCA said.

HOUSTON — Meet Van Gogh, the cat rescued by Houston SPCA who, like his namesake, is missing an ear.

The SPCA's rescue team saved him from being trapped in a car's engine with part of his ear torn and burned.

"We managed to save him just in the nick of time," the organization said in a Facebook post.

SPCA teamed up with Petsmart Charities and said little Van Gogh has already found a loving home.

"Despite his challenges, Van Gogh's indomitable spirit continues to shine brightly," Houston SPCA said.

If you see an animal that's in distress or injured, you're asked to call the organization's Injured Animal Rescue Ambulance at 713-880-4357.

Introducing the resilient Van Gogh 🎨! This brave little soul was discovered trapped in a car's engine, with a part of... Posted by Houston SPCA on Thursday, September 7, 2023

