ALVIN, Texas — The Houston SPCA rescued 49 Bengal and Asian leopard cats from a property in Alvin, Texas Wednesday after they said the cats' owner recently passed away.

The organization said the cats, including a litter of 4-week-old Bengal kittens, were surrendered from "deplorable" living conditions. They also took in a dog and two domestic cats from the property.

SPCA said the animals are undergoing individualized treatment plans.

This isn't the first time SPCA has been out to the property. In March, 19 exotic cats were taken in after they were also found to be living in deplorable conditions. SPCA said the Asian leopard cats rescued then were placed in sanctuaries and homes were found for the Bengals after they were treated for gastrointestinal and respiratory illnesses.

The Houston SPCA has an animal cruelty investigations team that works with the Harris County Pct. 1 Constable's Office and other law enforcement agencies. You can report animal cruelty by calling them at 713-869-7722 or online at www.houstonspca.org.

