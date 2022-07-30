x
Young alligator spotted outside home in northeast Harris County

The 3-foot reptile was captured and released by Precinct 4 deputy constables Friday night.
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A young alligator is safe after making its way to the front door of a home in northeast Harris County.

Precinct 4 says Friday night that deputies were responding to a home on London Tower Lane near Lake Houston, where a 3-foot alligator made its way to someone's home.

Lieutenant Romero and Sergeant Morales were able to capture it safely and release it back into the wild, Precinct 4 says.

No one was injured in capturing the gator.

It's not the first incident where an alligator decided to find itself a new home this year.

Back in May, another young alligator was spotted in the yard of a home near George Bush Park.

Harris County deputy constables lured the reptile into a trash bin by feeding it chicken. They then took it to a park near Barker Reservoir and released it.

Neighbors said it was the first time they actually saw an alligator in the neighborhood, but heard reports of them popping up.

