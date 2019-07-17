SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Pets Alive! is urgently seeking help in gathering medical care supplies, vaccines and special foods for puppies suffering from Parvo.

SAPA is a primary rescue for puppies suffering from the deadly virus that has a 91 percent mortality rate, according to the press release.

Treating a parvo positive puppy costs approximately $500 each.

“SAPA! has an outstanding success rate when it comes to treating puppies with parvo. Through the on-going support of our community, we save most of their lives!” said Executive Director, Rebecca Mayberry.

SAPA! expects to treat 500 this year, with 16 immediately in need. They are one of two rescues in Texas that purposefully takes in sick puppies with life-threatening illnesses such as parvo and distemper, according to the release.

If you are interested in donating, you can visit their website.