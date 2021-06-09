Healthy puppies at urgent risk of being euthanized due to lack of space, San Antonio Pets Alive! says

SAPA! says they're full of puppies, dogs, cats and kittens, and they're taking 50% off the adoption price in hopes of finding homes for the animals.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Pets Alive! says healthy puppies, along with dogs, cats and kittens could be euthanized because there isn't enough space in their shelters.

They're running an adoption special from Thursday until Sunday at all of their locations, taking 50% off the adoption price for all dogs and puppies.

"This is unprecedented territory as healthy puppies are in URGENT risk of being euthanized due to lack of space, adopter or foster. All of our locations are completely full and there is just no space to keep them and save more," officials said in a release.