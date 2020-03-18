SAN ANTONIO — If you're wondering what hippos Uma and Timothy are up to at the San Antonio Zoo, no need to wonder anymore because the zoo is going to show you through a live stream!

Starting at 2 p.m., you can hang out with the hippos through the zoo's social media. A live stream is expected to be shared on their Facebook:

This is the kind of news we all needed today!

