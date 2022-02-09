Gorillas are returning to the San Antonio Zoo 🦍

An area in the zoo void of animal habitats known as Tree Top will be utilized for this gorilla habitat.

SAN ANTONIO — Do you love gorillas? If you said "yes," then you're going to love this story.

The San Antonio Zoo announced that gorillas are returning. For those who have lived in the Alamo City for decades, you may remember the latest gorilla to live at the zoo: Mopie. They moved out of San Antonio in 1990 back to Smithsonian’s National Zoo.

The new two-acre area, Congo Falls, is in the final design stages, and the zoo is fundraising for the project.

"The zoo’s goal is to create one of the largest gorilla habitats found in U.S. zoos and feature unique spaces, vistas, and exploration opportunities for guests and gorillas," they say.

Here's a look at the site plan:

“We are one of just a few large city zoos that do not care for great apes, such as gorillas. Many children and adults in our community have never had the opportunity to see and learn about this amazing species. They now will!" said Tim Morrow, President and CEO of San Antonio Zoo.

The zoo’s Animal Care team is coordinating the placement of gorillas with other accredited zoos within the Association of Zoos & Aquariums through the Species Survival Plan coordinator.