Goat found wandering in Comal County

The Comal County Sheriff's Office posted they found the goat on their Facebook page and are currently looking for it's owners.

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — It's not often that you see a post for a goat found wandering around town. But that's what happened in Comal County last week.

The goat was found in the 1500 block of Devin Drive inside the city limits of New Braunfels.

No word on how long the goat was on the run before deputies captured him.

Officials say that if he belongs to you, please contact CCSO at (830)620-3400.

