SAN ANTONIO — If you're looking to adopt a dog or just want to hang out with a pup for a day, San Antonio Pets Alive! has started a short term foster care system.

The organization says the program is designed to give a dog a chance to, "sniff a new part of the city, take a run in the park, enjoy a cuddle on the couch, or even have a slumber party."

The program will focus on dogs in the Petco Foundation Adoption Center, Medical Clinic and PetSmart Charities Everyday Adoption Center.

The addresses are as listed:

Petco Foundation Adoption Center

  • 6001 NW Loop 410, Suite 103

Medical Clinic

  • 9107 Marbach Road, Suite 109

PetSmart Charities Everyday Adoption Center

  • 8520 Fourwinds Drive

Check out Mr. Milton's staycation photos:

Mr. Milton
SAPA!

For more information on SAPA!'s Staycation program, visit their website.

