SAN ANTONIO — If you're looking to adopt a dog or just want to hang out with a pup for a day, San Antonio Pets Alive! has started a short term foster care system.
The organization says the program is designed to give a dog a chance to, "sniff a new part of the city, take a run in the park, enjoy a cuddle on the couch, or even have a slumber party."
The program will focus on dogs in the Petco Foundation Adoption Center, Medical Clinic and PetSmart Charities Everyday Adoption Center.
The addresses are as listed:
Petco Foundation Adoption Center
- 6001 NW Loop 410, Suite 103
Medical Clinic
- 9107 Marbach Road, Suite 109
PetSmart Charities Everyday Adoption Center
- 8520 Fourwinds Drive
Check out Mr. Milton's staycation photos:
For more information on SAPA!'s Staycation program, visit their website.
