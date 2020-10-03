SAN ANTONIO — If you're looking to adopt a dog or just want to hang out with a pup for a day, San Antonio Pets Alive! has started a short term foster care system.

The organization says the program is designed to give a dog a chance to, "sniff a new part of the city, take a run in the park, enjoy a cuddle on the couch, or even have a slumber party."

The program will focus on dogs in the Petco Foundation Adoption Center, Medical Clinic and PetSmart Charities Everyday Adoption Center.

The addresses are as listed:

Petco Foundation Adoption Center

6001 NW Loop 410, Suite 103

Medical Clinic

9107 Marbach Road, Suite 109

PetSmart Charities Everyday Adoption Center

8520 Fourwinds Drive

Check out Mr. Milton's staycation photos:

SAPA!

For more information on SAPA!'s Staycation program, visit their website.

