How you can get paid to adopt a horse or burro this weekend in Beeville

BEEVILLE, Texas — Wild horses will be in Beeville this Friday and Saturday. The Bureau of Land Management is bringing them here from out west, and they're willing to pay you to take one home, if you have the proper amenities to responsibly take care of a one.

Head to the Bee County Expo Center this weekend and you'll find some wild animals – in this case, horses and burros. More than 100 of them will be live in the flesh. They're being brought by the federal government in hopes that they will be adopted.

For 50 years, the Bureau of Land Management has overseen this adoption program. They periodically remove these untamed animals from public rangeland in the west, in order to maintain healthy herds and protect their natural food and water resources.

To date, about 245,000 wild burros and horses have been placed in homes.

Adoption fees start at $25 for those who are qualified, which includes being 18 or older with no history of animal abuse and having at least 400 square feet of corral space.

Beyond that -- the government is also willing to pay you $1,000 for each untrained animal you take with you: $500 within 60 days of adoption, and $500 a year from now, when it has been verified that you provided humane care and treatment.

The event will run from March 5-6, at the Bee County Expo Center. The two-day event will feature 110 wild horses and burros.

It will begin at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 5. Adoptions will be held from noon - 6 p.m. on Friday, March 5, and from 8 a.m. - noon on Saturday, March 6.

The Bee County Expo Center is located at 214 South FM 351, Beeville, Texas. For more information, call (866) 468-7826.

