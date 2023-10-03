Heartwarming rescue: Georgia police officer saves fawn trapped in wire fence

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Oh dear! A Georgia police officer came to the rescue of a fawn who was crying in distress.
On the afternoon of Sept. 28, Sgt. Scurr was on his way home when he heard the baby deer crying, the Cobb County Police Department said.
Scurr found the deer trapped with its head stuck in a wire fence behind the Old Friendship Baptist Church. The officer quickly grabbed his bolt cutters and was able to cut the deer free, who ran away unharmed.
"Even though the deer didn't pause to say thank you, we're sure it's appreciative. Thanks, Sgt. Scurr. Job well done," Cobb Police said in a social media post.
You can watch the officer's bodycam video of the rescue below.
