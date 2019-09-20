Tropical Storm Imelda brought more than flooding rain to the Greater Houston area.

Just ask officials at North Shore Senior High 10th Grade Center.

An alligator was spotted on a campus lawn Friday, not far away from standing water and a wooded area.

Deputies with the Harris County Precinct 3 Constable’s Office, along with animal control and principal Kenneth Bryant, helped wrangle the gator and remove it from the school.

A commenter on the constable’s Facebook page asked, “Did it say see you later or after while?”

“Never a dull moment in Texas Law Enforcement,” the constable’s office wrote on Facebook.

