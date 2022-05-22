'Bring him home to us' | Owner of French Bulldog says he was stolen from home

Esco went missing near Babcock and Dezavala Road.

SAN ANTONIO — A brindle French Bulldog has been missing since May 2, and his owner has taken to social media, pleading with the community to keep an eye out.

His owner, Kristin Cooper, posted on Facebook that someone broke into their home, stealing Esco.

"If you took him, just bring him back. No questions asked," said Cooper. "Just bring him home to us."

She continued the post with, "Esco, we love love you sweet boy. Keep being a good good boy..."