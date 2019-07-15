CRESTVIEW, Fla. (AP) — A Florida python could be slowly slithering toward a world record.
Emerald Coast Zoo co-owner Rick de Ridder says their female reticulated python named "Ginormica" weighs more than 200 pounds and is a little over 20 feet long.
Her diet consists of previously frozen goats and pigs. Ridder says she could near world record size in a couple of years, which is about 25-feet long.
Ginormica is about 6-years-old is an excellent swimmer. He told the Northwest Florida Daily News she could live to be about 75-years-old.
___
Information from: Northwest Florida Daily News (Fort Walton Beach, Fla.), http://www.nwfdailynews.com
What other people are reading right now:
- Florida inmate posts video of correctional officers beating another inmate
- Customer tells Puerto Rican woman to 'go back to her own country' after she spoke Spanish
Police officers shot at during Barry cleanup in Louisiana, chief says
- Deputies: Florida man stuck cocaine, crack, heroin and pills in his butt
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.
Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.