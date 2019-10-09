LONGWOOD, Fla. — A woman who let her dog outside was attacked by a black bear early Tuesday in central Florida.

As she went outside just after midnight, the woman came across a female black bear with two cubs, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. During the encounter, the bear injured her ankle.

The dog was not hurt, wildlife officials say. It's believed the woman's injuries are non-life-threatening, and she's expected to be OK.

The FWC said it will canvass The Springs neighborhood in an effort to find and trap the bears.

People are asked to check around their homes in an effort to reduce the chance encounter with a bear. For example, any sort of household garbage should be kept in a shed or garage, and pets should be fed indoors to keep their food away.

Although winter still is months away, the FWC said now's the time of year bears become more active as they prepare for the season.

