Floresville horse rescue seeing an increase in owner surrenders during pandemic

Remedy Ranch Rescue has rehomed close to 300 horses in the last few years.

FLORESVILLE, Texas — It’s a spirit of giving that’s keeping a Floresville mom and teacher busy.

Nickol Sullivan started an animal rescue called Remedy Ranch Rescue almost three years ago with a goal of re-homing unwanted horses.

“It’s busy, but it’s very, very rewarding,” said Sullivan.

Sullivan is a U.S. Army Veteran, a mother of four, and a science teacher at Floresville Middle School. Her days start around 5 a.m. and end after 10 p.m. as she juggles her many duties.

But, it’s not slowing her down as she fuels her passion to save animals.

“Most of what we deal with is horses and donkeys. We work with Bexar County Animal Seizure, and any cases that come in that are neglected, we take them in. We also take in owner surrenders,” said Sullivan.

Since the pandemic started, Sullivan said they’ve taken in many horses that owners surrendered.

“You’ve got to feed your family, you’ve got to pay your bills, and I understand that,” said Sullivan. “So, sometimes the animals are pushed aside.”

Recently, Remedy Ranch Rescue took in 14 horses, some with serious medical issues.

“We were contacted by the owner of the property that a gentleman was evicted from the property, and when he left, he left all his horses,” said Sullivan.

Remedy Ranch Rescue runs solely off donations and adoption fees.

“We have no paid employees,” said Sullivan. “The rescue is actually run and facilitated from my house.”

She said in the last year, the cost of everything from feed to vet bills have increased.

“Hay is more expensive, where two years ago, I was paying $50 round bale. Now, they’re going $85 to $90 for the same round bale,” said Sullivan. “I just spent $2,000 just yesterday for 26 round bales, and that will probably last until February.”

The rescue also trains every horse before they are available for adoption.

“We’re going to find you the horse that works and that’s safe for your family,” said Sullivan.

They also work with families who adopt to make sure they find a horse that’s a perfect fit for their family.

“Because if it’s not successful, the horse isn’t happy, the owner isn’t happy, and then we’re still in a position where there’s a horse that’s not wanted and maybe not being properly cared for,” said Sullivan.

She said they also do check-ins during the year to make sure the adoption is a right fit.

Sullivan’s passion for finding forever homes for unwanted horses, 300 in the last few years, keeps her going and giving.

“I think it’s just a passion of wanting to help people, but also wanting to help animals,” said Sullivan.

For more information on adoptions, and if you’d like to make a donation to Remedy Ranch Rescue, visit their website or Facebook page.