SAN ANTONIO — A five-week-old kitten, weighing just over a pound, was found in a dumpster Thursday afternoon.

The person who rescued the kitten told the San Antonio Humane Society that he heard "crying from a box inside the dumpster." When he looked inside, he noticed the kitten was covered in fleas.

After taking the tiny animal to SAHS, the organization took the kitten in, gave him food, flea medicine, affection and a warm bed. They named him Oscar.

If you're looking to make a fur-ever friend, Oscar is scheduled to go into foster care for about four to six weeks. Then, he'll be ready for adoption.

San Antonio Humane Society

SAHS wants to remind the community to consider surrendering a pet to a shelter if they are unable to care for them. You can visit their website for more information.