Animals

12-year-old helps dad rescue snake at Houston apartment complex

A KHOU 11 employee noticed the snake and called a free service to remove it.

Handling snakes runs in one Houston family. We saw that first-hand. But fascination in snakes is all over social media and  you can join in. 

On Monday night, a KHOU 11 employee captured video of a snake at her apartment complex. To the rescue – Jeff Moore and his 12-year-old daughter.  Moore is part of a free snake rescue and removal service here in Houston.    

You can see the video of Moore and his daughter capturing the snake above. 

Then tonight at 6 p.m., Melissa Correa is taking you inside a Facebook group that’s growing in popularity.  Your neighbors are posing photos, asking about snakes and what kind they are. And experts are answering.   

    

