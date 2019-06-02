SAN ANTONIO — Talk about a wild goose chase. Take a gander at this!

Cecilia Vidal was on the way to work when she saw something that made her heart stop. "They were on this side, on the access road by the barrier and everybody was stopping," she said. “So I'm like, ‘I'm going to pull over and I'm going to get them off the street.’"

She saw the frightened goose and six goslings about to get crushed by commuters.

"Everybody was kinda driving by honking, so I said, 'You know what? I'm going to save them.'"

And that's just what she did, herding the small flock of Canada Geese away from danger.

Before long, help arrived from the long arm of the law. Officer Eduardo San Miguel helped herd the geese away from the busy access road.

With a little help from their flock of friends, the family made it safely across the street, away from traffic and into a large empty lot.

Vidal said she wound up being late for work, but added that she wasn’t going to leave the geese out in traffic. In the end, we’re not sure why the geese crossed the road, but they did make it to the other side!