SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Aquarium said someone came by the aquarium Monday night right before closing and said they wanted to donate a sea turtle.

That's something Jamie Shank, the Director of Husbandry, at the Aquarium said was uncommon. Shank said when she first got the call that someone was trying to donate a turtle, she thought it might be a freshwater turtle.

But to her surprise, it was an endangered green sea turtle.

Shank told the people that they couldn’t legally accept the donation, so she called officials with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for help. On Tuesday, Dr. Gretchen Nareff from the agency came to retrieve the turtle and transport her to the Texas Sea Life Center in Corpus Christi.

Shank said the people told her they found the creature in a nearby creek, hundreds of miles from the ocean.

And while officials haven't confirmed how the turtle got to San Antonio, Nareff said it’s something she’s beginning to see more often: People taking the sea turtles from the ocean back to their homes as pets.

“We've had a lot of problems with people picking them up in the water and taking selfies with them. We see them pop up on Craigslist once in a while,” Nareff said.

Nareff said she just wants people to know the creatures belong in the ocean.

“We just want to let people to know to enjoy them, look at them, and they're going to be around you in the water, but don't pick them up and definitely don't take them,” said Nareff.

It’s uncertain if the people will face any charges. Special Agents with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Agency are conducting an investigation.

The sea turtle, named Lady Liberty, will be evaluated at the Texas Sea Life Center, and will be released back into the ocean after she’s recovered.

