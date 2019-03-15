SAN ANTONIO — Call it a test run. Or a test walk. Or a test afternoon-at-home-watching Netflix.

San Antonio Animal Care Service is looking to get some of its dogs out of the shelter and into more fun situations, even if it's just for a day at a time. The new Shelter Paws program, which began this week, invites San Antonio dog lovers to take approved canine companions on brief field trips.

ACS Live Release Supervisor Candace Harrington said the program will help pets. “Dogs love spending time with us and they’re cool if it’s a quick walk around the park, crashing out on the couch or a coffee run,” she said. “This new initiative gives us insights into our shelter dogs and lets residents meet some of San Antonio’s most eligible hang out buddies. It’s a win-win and we think it will, ultimately, see more dogs in homes.”

All Shelter Paws dogs leave on their adventure with a leash, collar and harness complete with an “adopt me” sleeve, according to an ACS release. The dogs also leave ACS with a backpack filled with a blanket, water bowl, treats and a list of dog friendly spots in San Antonio.

If you want to participate in the Shelter Dogs program, you must be 18 years of age or older, have a valid driver’s license and a reliable car. Interested dog lovers can learn about the ACS Shelter Paws canines, sign up and get all the details by emailing ACSShelterPaws@sanantonio.gov.

RELATED: Shelter dogs taking field trips, getting off-campus nap time as part of new national study

RELATED: San Antonio Animal Care Services partners with service dog training program