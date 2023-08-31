x
Dog with note asking for help jumps into Wisconsin officer's car

After a dog spotted running loose jumped into a police car, officers found a note on her collar pleading for help.
Credit: Platteville Police Dept.
"Lola" was found running loose in a Platteville, Wisconsin park with a note begging for help on her collar.

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Officials in Wisconsin are searching for the owner of a dog found with a note on her pleading for help.

Police in Platteville were called to a park last week about a dog that was running loose. When officers arrived, the dog immediately ran up to an officer's car and hopped right in. 

The officer noticed the dog had a handwritten note attached to her pink collar that read, "Please help, take me to a shelter. My name is Lola."

Police said they're searching for Lola's owners so they can figure out what happened.

According to a post on the police department's Facebook page, Lola was at a shelter, but was still waiting to be adopted as of Wednesday morning.

Credit: Platteville Police Department
A note asking for help was attached to Lola's collar.

