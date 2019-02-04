AUSTIN, Texas — Jane Taylor of Austin is hoping she can find her hero a new home.

You see, Nellie the foster dog saved her from a rattlesnake and herself got bitten in the process.

Taylor said she and her friend, Matthew Tilley, were walking on her friend's property near Enchanted Rock for a spring party when the deadly reptile took them by surprise.

"We were hiking and I saw the snake two feet from me and screamed," said Taylor. "Nellie ran over and went for it. I kept screaming to try and stop the fight but then Matthew was smart enough to throw his jacket on the snake and pull Nellie away."

However, they were unable to save Nellie from being bitten. Taylor said they rushed her to the veterinarian, where she was treated with antivenom.

PHOTOS: Dog saves foster mom from rattlesnake Nellie the dog helped save her foster mom from a rattlesnake near Enchanted Rock and herself got bitten in the process. Nellie the dog helped save her foster mom from a rattlesnake near Enchanted Rock and herself got bitten in the process. Nellie the dog helped save her foster mom from a rattlesnake near Enchanted Rock and herself got bitten in the process. Nellie the dog helped save her foster mom from a rattlesnake near Enchanted Rock and herself got bitten in the process. Nellie the dog helped save her foster mom from a rattlesnake near Enchanted Rock and herself got bitten in the process.

"Pedernales Animal Hospital said it was the first bite of the season, and this vet keeps 24 vials of antivenom because he gets a case a day when the season starts," she said.

The best part of the story? Everyone involved survived – even the snake. Even better, the life-saving Nellie is up for adoption.

Taylor said the five-year-old dog was rescued on Christmas Eve 2014 from a high-kill shelter.

"She has scars around her neck that suggest she may have been tied up on a wire as a puppy," said Taylor. "It's taken her a long time to overcome the emotional scars of past abuse, but she has come such a long way."

RELATED:

Low-income Texans at risk of losing affordable vet care

More than 60 venomous snakes reportedly found in Manor recently, including this rare rattlesnake

Young girl bitten by snake heads home after experiencing setbacks in recovery

Nellie's foster mom said she was very anxious and stiff around new people when she was first rescued and she was "too intense" for other dogs, often guarding her stuff "ferociously."

"Over the next four years, Nellie was either boarded or kenneled with frequent visits and attention," Taylor said. "Finally a foster home opened up and the years of being cautious are slowly melting, especially shown with her bravery to fight the snake."

Now, Taylor said the heroic pooch is ready for a patient, loving person that understands that she is "shy and does not have a heavy hand for discipline." However, she loves going on runs, resting on the couch and being outside watching squirrels. She currently lives with a senior dog and has had successful interactions with puppies.

"We want to give this little hero a safe and happy home," said Taylor. "I love Nellie and we are going to pick the very best home for her. I happen to be a nomad and once my senior dog passes (foster fail) I’ll probably have to head to Hawaii to take care of my elderly parents."

Nellie's Final Frontier Rescue Project adoption application can be found here.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

'We're just trying to get over the shock': Family heartbroken after Huntsville siblings killed in crash

One dead, 2 hurt in Crosby chemical plant explosion

Homes built for multiple generations a trend in Austin-area, U.S.