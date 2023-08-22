x
Dog who lost owner in crash now helping Indiana man with Down syndrome

"Patch" will help Nicholas, 21, and his family after the dog graduated Tuesday from Medical Mutts in Indianapolis.

INDIANAPOLIS — A very good boy is ready to help his new family after a graduation ceremony Tuesday.

"Patch" is a dog who lost his owner in a hit-and-run crash in Tennessee earlier this year. He was found waiting on his porch after the crash. 

A Nashville shelter reached out to Medical Mutts, an organization that trains service dogs in central Indiana. Patch graduated after months of training and is now ready to help his new family, including 21-year-old Nicholas, who has Down syndrome.

Nicholas is nonverbal most of the time, but he spoke when he met Patch. According to Medical Mutts, the dog is trained to alert Nicholas' parents when he becomes anxious or upset because of not being verbal.

Credit: Medical Mutts
"Patch" the service dog with his new family at his graduation.

Patch is also trained to keep Nicholas safe when out for a walk, as Nicholas is more likely to keep holding onto a leash than a hand. When Nicholas starts to walk off, Patch can anchor him to keep him close by.

"Patch" the service dog with his new family at his graduation.

