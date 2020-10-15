Dog seen getting kicked in viral video has been found, Houston SPCA says

A team with the SPCA was canvassing neighborhoods in southeast Houston on Thursday looking for the dog and passing out flyers to residents.

HOUSTON — The dog seen getting kicked in a viral video earlier this week has been located and is now being cared for, the Houston SPCA tells KHOU 11 News.

The dog was found just after 11 a.m. Thursday as the SPCA and Houston police searched a southeast Houston neighborhood, handing out flyers to residents.

The dog is now in the care of the SPCA.

It’s a horrible video that made the rounds on multiple social media platforms as the community looked for information in an alleged animal cruelty case. The Houston SPCA took the investigation and the search for the dog to the streets on Thursday morning.

“This dog was seen being viciously kicked in a video on social media. It is unknown if the dog needs veterinary care, so the Houston SPCA is offering a $500 REWARD for the person(s) who turns in the dog to the Houston SPCA,” stated a flyer released to the media on Wednesday night.

Several members of the group’s Animal Cruelty Team went to southeast Houston to "actively search for a dog who was seen on a Facebook video being viciously kicked from inside a car as onlookers laughed.”