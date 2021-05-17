Somebody shot this poor dog with two arrows in Montgomery County

One arrow went all the way through the dog and narrowly missed its lung.

MAGNOLIA, Texas — A stray dog in Montgomery County is getting some tender loving care after someone shot it with two arrows.

The Precinct 2 Constable found the injured dog Saturday after neighbors saw it struggling.

A volunteer with the Montgomery County Animal Shelter picked it up and it was rushed into emergency surgery.

Along with the arrow pulled out of its side, a second wound on the dog's hip appeared to be from another arrow that went all the way through, Precinct 2 said.

"And we think just it had such velocity that it went right on through," said Shelter Director Aaron Johnson. "Definitely could have killed him."

In fact, X-rays showed one arrow missed his lung by just two inches.

“I just met this dog. He’s so sweet. So calm and friendly to strangers,” KHOU 11 Reporter Melissa Correa said.

The emaciated lab mix, believed to be around 5 years old, is facing a long road of therapy and healing and it's condition is guarded.

The dog was found in the 31300 block of Friendship Drive, near the Magnolia Youth Park and baseball fields.

Investigators think it was shot a few days earlier.

The surgeon did his best to preserve the evidence, a carbon arrow with a field tip. It will be sent to the Texas DPS lab for fingerprint tests.

They are taking this case very seriously.

"There is statistics that prove that anybody that can do this to an animal is five times more likely to commit the same crime against a human being," Greg Thomas with the Precinct 2 Constables Office said. "Serial killers, they start with this type of crime."

If you have any information on this case, please call 936-539-7854.

