Dog rescued from storm drain after being stuck for over 5 hours

Picolo the dog found himself in a storm drain for more than five hours. He was rescued and is recovering from a broken leg.

SAN ANTONIO — Picolo the dog was rescued after a grueling five plus hours in a draining inlet along Blanco Road on Saturday.

The City of San Antonio Animal Care Services rescued Picolo, a teeny brown dog that was discovered after someone walking near the drain heard Picolo barking and crying for help.

When rescuers arrived, they say Picolo had been stuck in the storm drain for more than five hours. Animal Care Services and the San Antonio Fire Department pulled the drain cover open, and a firefighter squeezed through a small hole and rescued Picolo.

Once the pup was pulled from the drain, he was wrapped in a small blanket and cleaned off. Picolo was taken to a vet and is recovering from a broken leg, but Animal Care Services says he needs a quiet home to recover in.

Animal Care Services says you can visit Picolo at the animal shelter, and with time and attention, he will be ready to add an extra element of love to your family!