A long way from home | Community helps dog return home after Georgia owner dies in South Carolina crash

Ranger ran away from the tragic car crash in South Carolina that killed his owner. A team of people are now working to find Ranger a new home.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. — A Georgia animal rescuer, a South Carolina pet volunteer and a group of friends took to social media with a mission to bring home a dog who recently lost his owner and best friend.

Animal rescuer Jessica Beardsell first met Ranger as Roscoe when someone she worked with previously found him in a parking lot at a Milledgeville apartment complex. They continued to search for Ranger's owner, but lucked out.

But, when the woman who helped rescue Ranger had some issues trying to foster him, Beardsell asked her friend, Dana Gibby, to dogsit Ranger for a while. And when Brandon Nesmith visited Gibby one day, he instantly fell in love with Ranger.

Nesmith adopted Ranger last July. From there, it was the "perfect fit," Gibby described.

Gibby, who was Nesmith's girlfriend during that time, said she got to know his dogs.

"We spent a lot of time outside and he treated my dogs just as good as his. So, I knew Ranger would be loved and taken care of when Brandon told me he wanted to adopt him," said Gibby.

Nesmith, of Fayetteville, Georgia, was killed in a South Carolina crash, according to reports from NBC affiliate WCBD. Gibby said Nesmith and his dogs were visiting the state for work at the time of the crash.

Nesmith loved the outdoors and spending time with his pets.

"They all three enjoyed being outdoors and exploring nature," said Gibby.

WCBD reported the crash happened March 31 on Interstate 26 in Ridgeville, South Carolina around 4:30 p.m. near the 188 mile marker. They said troopers indicated Nesmith's car ran off the road and when he overcorrected, he hit another car. Both of the cars hit the median and Nesmith was taken to the hospital where he died, the report said.

Beardsell said that's when Ranger ran away from the crash. She posted on Facebook to rally the South Carolina community to help find him.

Ranger was located after a group of good Samaritans spotted him early Wednesday morning. Kerri Lyons, a South Carolina volunteer who helps recover lost pets, said she knew she needed to help Ranger when she found out he was missing.

"I took to social media asking for help and placed flyers throughout the area," Lyons said.

Lyons lives about 10 minutes from the scene of the crash. When she found out someone spotted Ranger, she made some calls and rushed out with volunteers to search for him.

She said they put out cameras and placed a trap. Five hours later, Ranger walked into the trap and was rescued.

"I think I can speak for everyone involved to say that we were beyond relieved to see him walk in," said Lyons.

A care team at the Berkley County Animal Center took Ranger in later that evening.

Not only did Ranger lose his owner, but his best friend Dozer -- another one of Nesmith's dogs -- also passed away in the crash, Gibby told 11Alive.

"I can’t imagine the separation anxiety Ranger must be feeling to have lost both Brandon and Dozer in a town he didn’t really know," said Gibby.

Ranger is now back in Georgia. He's with a friend of Nesmith's waiting to find a new home, according to friends. Nesmith's companions hope Ranger finds a good home.

"He's had a tough life and Brandon and Dozer were his family. Sending my love to Brandon's family," said Beardsell.