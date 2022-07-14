Denver Zoo has a new baby otter

Otter parents Pintar and Bu are waiting for the baby's eyes to open for the first time.

DENVER — Just days after welcoming a young giraffe from Colorado Springs, Denver Zoo has another new resident.

A male Asian small-clawed otter pup is the newest animal at Denver Zoo.

The otter pup, born Friday, July 1, is healthy and strong, zoo keepers said. The pup's parents, Pintar and Bu, are described as "very attentive."

According to zoo officials, first-time dad Pintar is even bringing back shrimp for the pup to eat, which is a few weeks too soon, but well intentioned.



The otter family will stay behind the scenes in their den box for the next few weeks until the otter pup is able to open his eyes and navigate on his own, said zoo keepers.

Guests can meet the new pup at Denver Zoo's Otter Den Box Cam, set up in the otter habitat in the El Pomar Foundation Village Hall at Toyota Elephant Passage.

We have an otterly adorable new addition to our Denver Zoo family and we’re thrilled to share that we welcomed a male... Posted by Denver Zoo on Wednesday, July 13, 2022

We welcomed a male Asian small-clawed otter pup on July 1! While our otter family remains behind the scenes, guests can meet this little one by checking out our Otter Den Box Cam, located in their habitat. Grab your tickets to meet our new pup today! https://t.co/r9rQvEM2II pic.twitter.com/yg30fwphjY — Denver Zoo (@DenverZoo) July 13, 2022

