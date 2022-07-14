x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Animals

Denver Zoo has a new baby otter

Otter parents Pintar and Bu are waiting for the baby's eyes to open for the first time.
Credit: Denver Zoo

DENVER — Just days after welcoming a young giraffe from Colorado Springs, Denver Zoo has another new resident.

A male Asian small-clawed otter pup is the newest animal at Denver Zoo.

The otter pup, born Friday, July 1, is healthy and strong, zoo keepers said. The pup's parents, Pintar and Bu, are described as "very attentive."

According to zoo officials, first-time dad Pintar is even bringing back shrimp for the pup to eat, which is a few weeks too soon, but well intentioned.

The otter family will stay behind the scenes in their den box for the next few weeks until the otter pup is able to open his eyes and navigate on his own, said zoo keepers.

Guests can meet the new pup at Denver Zoo's Otter Den Box Cam, set up in the otter habitat in the El Pomar Foundation Village Hall at Toyota Elephant Passage.

RELATED: Meet BB, the Denver Zoo's new giraffe

RELATED: Endangered boreal toad tadpoles released into the wild by Denver Zoo, Colorado Parks & Wildlife

Credit: Denver Zoo

We have an otterly adorable new addition to our Denver Zoo family and we’re thrilled to share that we welcomed a male...

Posted by Denver Zoo on Wednesday, July 13, 2022

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Animals and Wildlife

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n 

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Just in case you forget where snacks go, crested couas have built in mouth targets 🎯🎯🎯