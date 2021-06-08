Dead bat tests positive for rabies in Cedar Park

The bat was found in the area of Lynnwood Trail and Brushy Creek Road.

CEDAR PARK, Texas — Editor's note: The bat pictured in the lead image of this story was under the care of Austin Bat Refuge and is not the bat that was found in Cedar Park.

A dead bat found in Cedar Park has tested for rabies, according to the Cedar Park Police Department.

CPPD said the bat was found in the area of Lynnwood Trail and Brushy Creek Road. At this time, it's unknown if any humans or animals came into contact with the bat and it's also unclear how long the bat was in the area where it was found.

The bat was impounded by Cedar Park Animal Control and taken to the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS), where it tested positive for rabies on Saturday.

**Public Safety Alert**



A deceased bat found in #CedarPark has tested positive for rabies.

Please ensure your pets are up-to-date on #rabies vaccination.

If you or your pet come into contact with a bat or other wildlife, DO NOT TOUCH IT!

Contact Animal Control:

☎️512-260-4622 pic.twitter.com/pofQ8mSblJ — Cedar Park Police (@CedarParkPD) June 8, 2021

Rabies, a deadly virus spread to people from the saliva of infected animals, can cause fever, vomiting, drooling, convulsions and muscle weakness. CPPD reminds everyone not to touch stray or unknown animals and to make sure pets' rabies vaccines are up to date.

If you believe you, your pets or anyone you know has come into contact with a rabid animal, dead or alive, contact Cedar Park Animal Control immediately at 512-260-4622.

If you have any questions, contact Animal Control or the DSHS Zoonosis Control Program at 254-778-6744.