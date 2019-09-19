For Tammy Diaz, the images that follow a coyote attack are the hardest to see.

"This is Sadie," she said as she held out a photo of a wounder dog on her cell phone. "She was attacked in her own backyard."

The animal lover shared the image of her dog as a cautionary tale to all.

"I'm a big animal lover," she said. "I just don't want to see the circle of life in my backyard."

But that now seems to be the case. Neighborhoods like Diaz's have become a hotspot for coyote sightings through the years, and it's only gotten worse in recent weeks.

"We're getting a lot of calls for coyotes in the city limits," said Schertz Animal Services Manager Ginger Dispain, who added said the sightings may not be new, but the time of day they occur is. "With the growing population and the continued building, they're being forced to come into the city to find food sources because we're also moving out their food supply."

Schertz Animal Services We have had reports of Coyotes from a few residents this week. Coyo... tes are native to the area, and generally stay away from humans, but with every new neighborhood, there is less area for them to hide in. This information is the best advice to keep you and your pets safe if you have one come to visit.

It's a food supply neighbors may be unintentionally replenishing, namely as they leave out food for feral cats—leading to the creation of their own mini circle of life.

"(It)is also bringing possums and raccoons, which are the food sources for coyotes, so that is what's bringing them in and making them bolder," Dispain added.

Bold enough to attack. Animal Services officials told KENS 5 they have had a few animals brought in by coyotes, but no people have reportedly been hurt.

Regardless, it's a trend that doesn't seem to be fading, and officials just hope residents are able to adapt.

"They are a part of wildlife," Diaz said about the coyotes. "So it's up to us to protect anything that means something to us. Especially our pets."