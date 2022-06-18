Columbus Zoo's Beco the elephant dies after life-threatening virus diagnosis

POWELL, Ohio — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is mourning the loss of its 13-year-old elephant, Beco.



He was recently diagnosed with Elephant Endotheliotropic Herpesvirus (EEHV) earlier this week, the zoo said. EEHV is a life-threatening virus affecting elephants that live in the wild, sanctuaries and zoos worldwide.



On Thursday, the care team noticed that Beco was uncharacteristically lethargic. The Animal Health team collected the elephant's blood and sent it to the National Elephant Herpesvirus Laboratory at the Smithsonian's National Zoo for analysis.



The lab confirmed later that evening that Beco was positive for EEHV.



Since his diagnosis, Beco received regular plasma, whole blood and stem cell infusions by his care team. He ultimately passed away Saturday morning.



“The loss of any animal is hard, but losing a young, elephant is especially devastating. We are extremely grateful for the support we have received from our colleagues at other zoos, and the condolences from our community, who mourns with us. Even during these sad times, Columbus Zoo staff remains committed to the future of wildlife and we take some comfort knowing that valuable scientific data from Beco’s illness will be applied to helping to save the lives of other elephants,” said Tom Schmid, President and CEO of the Columbus Zoo.