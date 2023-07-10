Dog reunited with owner after being rescued from gate

Kari Housner and Jake Graham sprang into action to rescue this pup who was stuck in a gate.

COLUMBIA, Pa. — Two Columbia Borough employees are being applauded for their efforts to rescue a dog who was stuck in a gate.

According to the Columbia Borough Police Department, parking enforcement employee Kari Housner and public works department manager Jake Graham sprang into action when they heard of the pooch's plight.

Housner brought the dog water and kept it calm while Graham worked to separate the bars enough for the pup to wiggle free.