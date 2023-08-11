K-9 Athos passes away after complications with cancer

K-9 Athos was 7 years old. The patrol dog joined the sheriff's office in December 2017.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A beloved K-9 with the Cobb County Sheriff's Office has passed away after complications from cancer.

K-9 Athos was 7 years old -- he passed away on July 18, the sheriff's office announced Friday. The patrol dog joined the team in December 2017.

The K-9's partner and handler Deputy Anita Lucas-Dykstra said she had formed a deep bond with Athos.

“We built our bond on trust and a deep emotional connection. Athos was more than my partner, he was my best friend and my family," Lucas-Dykstra said."He was the nose and eyes that I didn’t have. He had an incredible sense of smell that was used several times to help find people."

During Athos' career, the sheriff's office said he helped find several people including a missing 10-year-old boy with autism, who ran away from home in June.

"The duo received the call at the end of their shift and Athos was able to find the boy hiding in the bushes in ten minutes," the sheriff's office said.

Athos also helped find a missing 15-year-old boy who was having a mental health crisis. The sheriff's office said the K-9 was able to find the boy by smelling his bicycle seat. The boy was unharmed and able to get medical treatment, the sheriff's office said.

The beloved K-9 was scheduled to be medically retired later this year.

"He touched many people's lives through his work and attendance at community events. It was an honor to have K-9 Athos serve with us here at Cobb County Sheriff’s Office and he will be missed by us all," the sheriff's office added.

You can check out a special video tribute for K-9 Athos below.

We are saddened to inform you of the passing of K-9 Athos. He succumbed to complications from cancer. Athos was a beloved deputy and family member who touched many lives. He will be missed by us all. pic.twitter.com/jyyDSxb90h — Cobb County Sheriff’s Office (@CobbSheriff) August 11, 2023