CLEVELAND — Dramatic bodycam video made available to WKYC shows the rescue of a dog by Cleveland Police over the weekend.

A dog was hanging from a balcony on the second floor of a house on East 147th on Saturday.

We see an officer run to the porch and stand on a railing to lift the dog up, relieving the pressure on its neck. He is struggling without a pair of scissors to cut the dog loose but hangs on until other officers then help free the dog, who does appear to be okay.

WARNING: Some of the images may be difficult to watch.