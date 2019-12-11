CONCORD, N.Y. — A Town of Concord judge decided Tuesday that Chunk the pitbull will not be euthanized for biting a U.S. Postal Service worker. Chunk's owner, Jacqueline Wilk, says this is the first time Chunk was ever violent. The letter carrier sought medical treatment following the incident.

Chunk was given a somewhat clean slate following a hearing in October. He was allowed to go home temporarily, but was then taken to a kennel to be evaluated.

Following a new evaluation and a another hearing, the judge decided that Chunk must be microchipped, and will be subjected to other limitations for the next 30 days. Chunk will also be required to complete a behavioral program.

Over 33,000 people have signed a petition to save the "sweetest pitbull on earth."

