CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas State Aquarium is celebrating 30 years since they've open their doors to the community. In that time, they made the Coastal Bend a safer place for our wildlife.

Since 1990 the Texas State Aquarium has been on a mission.

"These animals exist long beyond us, so future generations of Texans can enjoy dolphins and sea turtles, sharks and raptors and all the other things that make South Texas so special."

For nearly 30 years, the aquarium has welcomed all sorts of guests from the ones that walk through the door to the ones that fly in.

Reanna Romig is a Wildlife Rescue Specialist at the Texas State Aquarium Wildlife Rescue Center.

"I really liked that their main goal was to focus on conservation." Said Romig.

That main goal, gave thousands of animals a second chance.

"6,500 animals have come into the rescue center since 2005, and we have been able to release about 3,200 of those patients back into the wild."

Jesse Gilbert is the Chief operating officer of the Texas State Aquarium wildlife rescue center. He says even though thousands of animals have been in and out changing the life of at least one, is what matters the most.

"when you have a threatened species like the Green Sea Turtle, every individual matters." Said Gilbert.

Gilbert says it takes a special group of people to accomplish 30 years of service to the community on land and underwater.

"You've got this team that just executes at this incredible level and they're driven by the passion for wildlife and conservation the aquariums mission, it's one of the most inspiring things I've ever seen in my life."

With three decades down Gilbert says the future is bright for wildlife and the Texas State Aquarium.

"I think in 30 years, we'll be looking at a world renowned conservation and wildlife rescue program."

