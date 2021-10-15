Watch a butterfly's life cycle up close at San Antonio Zoo ????

The chrysalis room will allow guests to witness the transformation from chrysalis to butterfly.

SAN ANTONIO — Mark your calendars! San Antonio Zoo is opening a butterfly house in 2022.

Kronkosky’s Tiny Tot Nature Spot is being renovated and "reimagined" to include a new 1680 square foot, year-round glass butterfly house with a chrysalis room visible to guests – where you can witness the transformation from chrysalis to butterfly.

Zoo visitors can also enjoy the newly renovated 4468 square foot "Discovery PLAYce" that features indoor play places for crawlers, wobblers and walkers.

"The outdoor play space will also undergo a complete transformation allowing our youngest knee-high naturalists to immerse themselves in nature-based play," according to a news release from San Antonio Zoo.

Kronkosky’s Tiny Tot Nature Spot has been around for more than a decade, but zoo officials said it's time for some upgrades.

The Kronkosky Charitable Foundation awarded San Antonio Zoo a $1,000,000 challenge grant to make all the renovations and additions possible back in 2020.

"Time (and love) has taken a toll on the entire realm. Significant renovations and reimagination are needed to ensure engagement in this much-loved zoo destination," the release said.

Although the Tiny Tot Nature Spot is a popular spot for families with toddlers, the area is open to all ages and is expected to draw even more people with the new butterfly area opening up.

An exact date has not been announced. To keep up with updates, check San Antonio Zoo's Facebook page and follow their Instagram account, too, here.